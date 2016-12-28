The Worst Songs Of 2016

I’m not sure I totally agree with this list, but The Inquisitor has put out it’s Top 5 worst songs of 2016. Let’s see what you think and I’ll give you mine.

5. Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better



4. The Weeknd – Starboy



3. Sia – Cheap Thrills



2. Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion



1. Megan Trainor – No



I don’t agree with this list.

Here are my Top 5 worst for 2016:

5. Rihanna – Work (she’s not even singing words!)

4. D.R.A.M. – Broccoli (It sounds like a 3rd grader wrote it)

3. Gwen Stefani – Make Me Like You

2. Jennifer Lopez – Ain’t Your Mama

1. Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion

What would you add to the list?