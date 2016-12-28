The Worst Songs Of 2016

I’m not sure I totally agree with this list, but The Inquisitor has put out it’s Top 5 worst songs of 2016. Let’s see what you think and I’ll give you mine.
5. Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
4. The Weeknd – Starboy
3. Sia – Cheap Thrills
2. Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion
1. Megan Trainor – No
I don’t agree with this list.
Here are my Top 5 worst for 2016:
5. Rihanna – Work (she’s not even singing words!)
4. D.R.A.M. – Broccoli (It sounds like a 3rd grader wrote it)
3. Gwen Stefani – Make Me Like You
2. Jennifer Lopez – Ain’t Your Mama
1. Lady Gaga – Perfect Illusion
What would you add to the list?
