The Worst Parenting Idea Ever

A drone that carries your baby for you. What could possibly go wrong with this?

There is a long list of reasons that I should never be a parent. At the top of list, are things like a drone that carries your baby for you. You see, I’m motivated by laziness. So, my fear is that I’d have a child and look for ways to get other people or things to the the parenting stuff for me.

My fear with this video is that someone won’t recognize that it’s satire and actually try to have a drone carry their child. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen.