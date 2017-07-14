Woody Harrelson Drops Juicy Nuggets About His Life

Woody Harrelson was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter and it turns out that dude has STOR-RAYS! He’s got a new movie coming out called “War of the Planet of the Apes”. But he spilled some juicy nuggets on us like…turning down “Hunger Games” twice. He didn’t think it was a good part. I was wrong. It was a terrific part, and it was a terrific thing, but thank God [director] Gary Ross called me. And [executive] Alli Shearmur, too. I turned [the Han Solo movie] down twice, too, and the same person, Alli, wouldn’t take no for an answer.

He had some special time with three ladies…who worked for a tabloid. It ended up in News of the World, it was. I never read it ’cause I didn’t want to read it.” “I’m not sure how [his now-wife] Laura found out, but she did. I was kind of hoping she wouldn’t see it. I can’t remember the details; I’ve doubtless repressed it. She never saw the thing. But someone told her.”

“Laura — this really gives you a sense of the depth of her compassion — what she said to me after finding out was, “That must be really hard for you, to have this s— exposed.” She just said that. Now that doesn’t mean she wasn’t upset. How did I apologize? You know, just your standard Texan grovel. But she forgave me, and we’re still together.”

Why he gave up pot:

“I stopped smoking pot [14 months ago]. I had some weird reaction, which I looked up later, and it was adrenal exhaustion. I still drink, but I try just to drink on weekends. I mostly just drink wine now, but a few years ago I got into cognac for a while — you know, I’d do shots. I’m a happy drunk, but sometimes I drink to the point where I’m not really thinking very clearly. And one of the bad things about celebrity — there’s a lot of positives, but one of the bad things is everybody wants to have a shot with you. It’s dangerous to go into a regular bar because I can end up doing a lot of shots, depending on the charity of the [other people].”

