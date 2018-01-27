You Won’t See Casey Affleck At The Oscars Because…#MeToo

Casey Affleck will not present Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards, as the Best Actor winner of the previous year traditionally does and won’t go at all. He doesn’t want to distract from the #MeToo movement according to a source. He was sued in 2010 by the female producer and cinematographer who worked with him on the movie I’m Still Here saying there were several instances of “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances” during filming, which Affleck denied. The lawsuits were settled out of court, but resurfaced last year when Affleck was nominated for Manchester By The Sea.

Speaking of #MeToo…

Oscar winner Rachel Weis says that movement is more about money and power. She said her friend and Harvey Weinstein accuser, Sophie Dix, has been talking about her story to anyone who would listen for the last 20 years but no one seemed to care until Harvey’s movies weren’t as successful.