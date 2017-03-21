You Won’t Believe Who He Thanks In This Interview

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 21, 5:58 AM

Mohammed Anas plays soccer in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League and was recently named “Man of the Match.”

So during his post-game interview his thanks his fans, his wife…… and his girlfriend.

And I appreciate my fans, also. My wife and my girlfriend… yeah, I mean my wife. Yeah, sorry to say… I’m sorry… I’m so sorry, my wife…

Whoops. 😂😂😂

Related Content

Scott Sterling is Back!
Florida Man Loses Jeep In Hurricane and Loves It
Remember When We Found Out Bigfoot Has a Girlfrien...
This 10-Year-Old Is Relationship Goals
Comments