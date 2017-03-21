You Won’t Believe Who He Thanks In This Interview

Mohammed Anas plays soccer in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League and was recently named “Man of the Match.”
So during his post-game interview his thanks his fans, his wife…… and his girlfriend.
“And I appreciate my fans, also. My wife and my girlfriend… yeah, I mean my wife. Yeah, sorry to say… I’m sorry… I’m so sorry, my wife…“
Whoops. 😂😂😂
VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg
— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017