“Wonder Woman” Set Box Office Record

Wonder Woman topped the box office in its debut weekend with a massive $100.5 million, officially making it the first female-fronted superhero blockbuster movie. It becomes only the 16th superhero title to launch with $100 million, and gives director Patty Jenkins the record for highest-grossing opening ever for a female director!

Captain Underpants, featuring the voices of Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, ranked second in its opening weekend with a $23.5 million debut.

Last week’s chart-topper, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, slipped down to the third position with another $21.6 million added to its total.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 rounded up $9.7 million for fourth place.

Continuing to disappoint, Baywatch placed fifth with just $8.5 million for its second weekend.