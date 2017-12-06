Woman’s Upcoming Wedding Is The Strangest You’ll Hear All Day

Amanda Liberty plans to marry a chandelier she bought online… OK.

Here’s the thing, she actually admits she “kisses and cuddles” with the dusty antique and isn’t fazed by the 57-year age gap between her and the light fixture, who she dubbed “Lumiere.” You see she’s 33 and the chandelier is 90. She said: “As soon as I saw Lumiere on eBay, I knew immediately that she was the one for me and it was love at first sight.”

Amanda already has 24 other chandeliers. But don’t worry, she claims she was in an “open relationship” with those others before meeting Lumiere. ‘Cause that would’ve just been weird.

Amanda has been in the news before, from 2014 when TLC ran a special on People Who Love Objects.