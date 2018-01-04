Woman’s Stomach Pain Due To Unlikely Item

Individual packets of Heinz ketchup are seen at a fast food restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2006. H.J. Heinz Co., one of the world's largest food producers, said on Tuesday that its fiscal third-quarter earnings fell 24 percent because of high costs related to downsizing and divestitures.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

A 41-year-old British woman was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease after complaining of stomach pain and bloating lasting up to three days. No good.

After the standard treatment failed to provide any relief, doctors decided that they had to operate. But during the surgery, doctors discovered an inflamed mass piercing the wall of the woman’s small intestine — which turned out to be two pieces of ketchup packets bearing the Heinz logo.

Once the packets were removed, the woman’s pain disappeared almost immediately and she remained symptom free!

Here’s the thing, she had no memory of consuming a meal involving the ketchup.