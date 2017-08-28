Woman’s Wedding Gown Will Be Worn by 12 Brides Over the Next Year
By Chelsea Thomas
Aug 28, 2017

A personal trainer from Omaha, Nebraska, is lending her wedding dress to 12 women, who are all getting married within a year. Dawnetta Heinz decided to offer up her dress after offering it up for free on a buy/sell/trade group on Facebook.

She decided that rather than keep the gown as some kind of souvenir that was likely never to be worn again, she would try and do something more meaningful with the dress by giving it to another bride in need.

After posting about the dress online, she received inquiries from more than 700 brides-to-be.

Everyone agreed that her idea was genius, joking that it could be like the sisterhood of the traveling dress.

