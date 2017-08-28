Woman’s Wedding Gown Will Be Worn by 12 Brides Over the Next Year

This is such a unique way to give back!!

A personal trainer from Omaha, Nebraska, is lending her wedding dress to 12 women, who are all getting married within a year. Dawnetta Heinz decided to offer up her dress after offering it up for free on a buy/sell/trade group on Facebook.

Sisterhood of the traveling dress 👗 We love this story about Dawnetta Heinz sharing her #DB with other brides to be https://t.co/vH5sdKvOeR pic.twitter.com/71zEhf4SHv — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) August 27, 2017

She decided that rather than keep the gown as some kind of souvenir that was likely never to be worn again, she would try and do something more meaningful with the dress by giving it to another bride in need.

After posting about the dress online, she received inquiries from more than 700 brides-to-be.

Everyone agreed that her idea was genius, joking that it could be like the sisterhood of the traveling dress.

Hope it actually fits everyone lol.