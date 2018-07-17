Woman Uses “Mom Voice” To Scare Away Bear By Ben Davis | Jul 17, 2018 @ 4:54 AM Brittany Christensen posted a video to Facebook showing a black bear starting to climb up the steps of her home in California. She said “My mom voice actually worked! Just wish it worked on my kids.” animalsbeargood newsit feels goodmom voice SHARE RELATED CONTENT Setting The Bar – Don’t Smuggle Drugs In “Nature’s Pocket” 3-Year-Old Wows Baseball Fans with His National Anthem LMPD Spoofs “Look At This” And It’s Hysterical Germantown Fast-Pitch Softball Allstars on the Road to the World Series! Conan Is Not Like Oprah Dr. Pimple Popper Has A New Zit Game For Kids