Woman Tries To Attack Ex-Boyfriend With Squirrels, Leads To The Greatest Mugshot Of All Time

***Update Below****

What a nutcase…no pun intended lol.

Janice Smith, who is 45, was arrested by the Detroit Police Department for allegedly capturing squirrels, and training them to attack her ex-boyfriend. I cannot make this stuff up.

The World News Daily Report said, ”

The victim, 51-year old James Robinson, was presumably attacked by the rodents on more than a dozen occasions over the last month. These attacks caused him many serious injuries, including the loss of two fingers and one testicle, bitten off by his attackers. The poor man had no idea why squirrels kept attacking him until he saw his ex-girlfriend, a former circus animal trainer, cheering the animals during one of the attacks.

He had supposedly seen her hiding in the bushes giving orders to the squirrels telling them to attack him. LIKE WHAT. I didn’t even know you could train squirrels?!

The World News Daily Report also said,”

Realizing that his life could be in danger, Mr Robinson filed a complaint to the police, who paid a visit to Ms. Smith. In her residence, they found a dozen cages, holding a total of 27 squirrels. They also found two training dummies with pictures of Mr Robinson taped over their faces. Detroit Police Chief James Craig confirmed that Janice Smith had admitted that she was responsible for the attacks and confessed her strange plot.

She wanted to train an army of 100 animals to attack him.

So there’s that. That mugshot though….. I just can’t with this.

***Update***

According to multiple sources, this has been found to be fake. I truly wanted this to be true. It’s a sad day.