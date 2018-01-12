Woman Takes Maternity Photos at Taco Bell

FILE-This Wednesday, June 6, 2012, file photo shows a Taco Bell restaurant in Richmond, Va. Yum Brands says a profit slump in its fast-growing China business will be short lived, and the fast-food company remains upbeat about its prospects there. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

When most people plan out for weeks where they want to take maternity pictures, this girl knew instantly where she wanted to take hers: Taco Bell.

When you wanna be cute but Taco Bell is life 😂😂