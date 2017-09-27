Woman Stranded At Airport Recruits Workers For Dance Party

I wish I could say I would have been this positive after missing a flight, but I can’t….But this girl can!!

Mahshid was stranded overnight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when she missed a connecting flight.

So instead of being angry or upset about it, she decided to dance! And she recruited workers at the airport to help her.

She filmed a video to Lionel Richie’s, “All Night Long.” Airport staff, including gate workers, a Starbucks barista, and fellow travelers all helped her.

She said, “I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn’t want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest…DANCE!!!! Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)”

#GlassHalfFull