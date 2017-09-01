Woman Poses For Maternity Shoot With 20,000 Bees

You could not pay me $20,000 to chill with 20,000 bees, but to each their own I guess.

This Ohio woman’s decided she wanted to a maternity shoot with 20,000 bees around her and her baby bump.

The woman said insects have been a huge part of her life, so it felt fitting to include them in the photoshoot. She and her husband run their own bee removal business and take care of 1.2 million bees on their own property.

The woman was able to keep the bees calm by feeding them sugar so she could work with them.

She was stung three times during the shoot, but kept her calm throughout. The woman has been stung 350 times this year alone.

CRAZY.