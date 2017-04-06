Woman Makes Mini Versions of her Meals for Her Dog…. Every Night

My mom seriously makes my dog a mini plate of whatever we eat for dinner every night…. pic.twitter.com/80f8z49iM9 — ashton burton (@ashtonbaileyyy) April 4, 2017

Ashton posted photos on Twitter as proof that her family’s dog, Tiny, is spoiled.

Every night, the Papillion gets treated to tiny wittle baby versions of his family’s dinner.

The girl says her mom has been feeding Tiny human food since they got him but only recently started making him mini versions of the family meal.

His favorite food is “raw baby carrots.”

And in case you were wondering, yes, all of the meals are dog-approved people foods.

Hahahah may or may not start doing this for my dog….