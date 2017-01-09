Woman Keeps Amputated Foot And Creates Instagram For It #EPIC

This may be the greatest Instagram page ever created. Granted… it’s a bit morbid and weird… but OH SO EPIC!

Kristil Loyall, 25, found out she had cancer in her foot in 2011. Sadly, her limb had to be amputated just below the knee to save her life. According to Loyall, she wasn’t sad about it. She wanted to turn it into something positive and asked the doctors if she could keep the foot. “The doctor thought I was joking but I was serious and was like ‘No, I really do want it back,'” Loyall told InsideEdition.com.

Makeshift hairbrush #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 12, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

She has since created an official Instagram for the foot and takes foot selfies with in in random places. “I just started taking it to places and putting in it funny positions so I could make a joke about. – It makes me feel better to be able to look on the funny side of things and make other people laugh as well. Everything that comment’s says really kind things,” Loyall said.

‘MURICA #amputee #skeleton #foot #cancersucks #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma #vote #election2016 A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Nov 8, 2016 at 11:43am PST

I’ve had a garden gnome that I created an account for and took random pics with but this is next level! Props to this girl for turning a tragedy into something amusing. She’s also started a GoFundMe because he medical bills are piling up and she’s been out of work. So this was a creative way to help make it viral.