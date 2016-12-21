Woman In Jefferson Mall Goes On Racist Tiraid

A video from Louisville’s Jefferson Mall JC Penny is making the viral rounds after a woman went ballistic on 2 Hispanic women in line. She shouted racial slurs and called them names for one simple thing they did.

According to witnesses, the unidentified woman started shouting at the women after one was almost done checking out, and another handed her a shirt to add to the order. She was upset the other woman didn’t wait in line “like the rest of us”.

She can be heard on the video shouting expletives and racial slurs. Telling the women to “go back to where they belong” and “speak english, this is America”. She also belittled the women by claiming “we probably paid for every bit of that stuff”.

It get a lot worse. WARNING: Her language is offensive and graphic.

WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Jefferson Mall posted this comment about the situation on Facebook.



This kind of behavior in 2016 is disgusting! It’s even more sad that it happened in our city, and all because her friend threw one more thing into the transaction. For her to spout off comments like that, not knowing anything about the woman she was berating, is sad. All it really does is show of her ignorance and stupidity to the world. I pray that those two ladies were strong enough to brush off the insults and not let it hurt them. This woman needs a reality check fast! It’s Christmas! If you can’t treat your fellow man with respect and dignity, than you don’t deserve to celebrate the Lord’s day. Let’s remember the reason for the season!

Even the Mayor had to apologize for this woman’s idiocy:

I am sad and disappointed to see conduct like what happened at Jefferson Mall, when one person so dehumanizes another human being. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 21, 2016

This is not who we are, and on behalf of our community, I apologize to the two women who were treated in such a horrible way. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 21, 2016

I hope this video prompts many discussions among families as they gather for the holidays this week. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 21, 2016