Woman Has Hospital Wedding Hours Before Passing Away

Laying in a hospital bed and wearing her wedding gown, she was married just 18 hours before she passed away.

David and Heather Mosher met at a swing dancing class in 2015. They quickly fell in love and David planned to propose. On the day that he’d planned to propose, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. David went forward with the proposal anyway.

A year later as the cancer had spread despite surgery and chemotherapy, Heather and David were urged by doctors to move up their wedding date. On December 22nd, Heather’s family and friends helped her get into her wig and wedding gown so that she could be wed in the hospital’s chapel.

Some of Heather’s last words, were her vows. She passed away just 18 hours after being married. You can read more HERE.