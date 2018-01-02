Woman Has Hospital Wedding Hours Before Passing Away

Laying in a hospital bed and wearing her wedding gown, she was married just 18 hours before she passed away.
David and Heather Mosher met at a swing dancing class in 2015. They quickly fell in love and David planned to propose. On the day that he’d planned to propose, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. David went forward with the proposal anyway.
A year later as the cancer had spread despite surgery and chemotherapy, Heather and David were urged by doctors to move up their wedding date. On December 22nd, Heather’s family and friends helped her get into her wig and wedding gown so that she could be wed in the hospital’s chapel.
Some of Heather’s last words, were her vows. She passed away just 18 hours after being married. You can read more HERE.
Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life’s journey with me. ❤️
I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.