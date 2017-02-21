Woman Hits Half-Court Shot; Gets Proposed To

Erin Tobin was watching her alma mater, Siena, take on Manhattan on Thursday night when she got the opportunity to take a half-court shot with a $500 gift card on the line.

Not only did she sink the shot and score the cash, but she turned around to see the Dunkin’ Donuts mascot ditching his costume—revealing her boyfriend, Steve Duckett, who got on one knee, ring in hand…. and proposed!!!

Erin said, “I was jumping up and down after hitting the shot since my brother said he’d give me $50 if I even hit the rim. Then I turned around expecting a gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts and there he was on his knees and I didn’t have any words.”

She said yes.

Oh, and Siena beat Manhattan 94-71.

SOURCE