Woman Found The “Perfect” Boyfriend

Amethyst Realm has found the “perfect” boyfriend. She told the hosts of the British TV show ITV This Morning that she has gotten it on with about 20 ghosts since 2005, and now prefers them to actual men. She’s even hoping to get pregnant one day via a spirit.

How’d this all happen?? Well, Amethyst says that after feeling a ghost in the house for some time, she took it to the next level by dressing in sexy lingerie and waiting for the spirit to come to her in the spare bedroom.

Turns out Casper is more than just friendly.