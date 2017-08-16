Woman Complains About Her Small Engagement Ring On Social Media – Immediately Regrets It

I’m not sure what would possess someone to complain about something like the size of their engagement ring on social media. But it happened, and the woman responsible for the complaint is probably regretting the airing of her grievances on social media.

Her biggest complaint stems from her fiancee’s income (6 figures) and the amount he spent on the ring. He spent exactly $1,671 on the ring.

You can tell this whole thing went down over seas. I mean, who says “blimey”?

“Blimey. I’d have been delighted; talk about being ungrateful,”

one person said.

Another remarked,