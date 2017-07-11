Wiz Khalifa Dethrones Psy on Youtube
By Garfield
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 1:40 PM

It seemed like Psy’s hit “Gangnam Style” was going to hold the honor of having Youtube’s most viewed video forever!

Well, that’s not the case any longer! In the last 24 hours, Psy has been usurped by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s hit “See You Again” when it surpassed 2.9 billion views. You’ll recall, “See You Again” was released after the passing of Paul Walker and shortly before Fast and Furious 7. It was widely known that Fast and Furious 7 had begun filming before Paul’s passing and that they would work that into the story line. Paul’s character obviously died in the movie and “See You Again” was the soundtrack of choice for that sequence.

Wiz is pretty happy about the song’s new milestone and is pleased it’s been able to impact so many lives. Charlie Puth, for his part, seemed a bit more excited at the milestone.

Ya done good, kid! Ya done good.

