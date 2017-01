A local two-year-old boy who went missing from a home in Borden, Ind., has died. Little William Robert’s body was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say a private search party pulled his body from a creek between Dream Lake Road and Carrwood Road.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help cover the funeral expenses and help the family cope with this tremendous loss. CLICK HERE TO HELP