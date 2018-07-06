Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Are No Longer Married

They’re “life partners.”

Will and Jada, who have often been the subject of divorce rumors in the past, prefer to use different terminology to define their romance now.

Will Smith explained, “We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.” Smith went on to suggest there’s nothing that could ever lead them to separate. “There’s no deal breakers,” he said. “There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”