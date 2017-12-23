Will Smith Addresses Fresh Prince of Bel Aire Reunion Rumors

Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

All it took was a simple Facebook photo Will Smith posted to send the world into a frenzy. He’s finally addressed the photo.

The photo Will posted on Facebook was of he and his fellow “Fresh Prince of Bel Aire” cast mates. Obviously missing from the photo was Uncle Phil (James LaRue Avery) who died in 2013 following complications from open heart surgery.

The pic prompted many to believe that a “Fresh Prince” reunion show was in the works. However, Smith quickly shot that down with a simple reply…

“I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one, I’m about to be 50!”