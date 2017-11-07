Will And Jada Help Out Tyrese

“Fast & Furious” star Tyrese Gibson has been open about money issues and a nasty custody battle with his ex over his daughter, mostly through an Instagram beef with the Rock…and it looks like some famous friends might be coming forward to help.

He recently posted a tearful video about how none of his rich friends have offered to help, but now Will and Jada Smith have pitched in $5 million. His ex- accused him of assault which led to an investigated by the Department of Child & Family Services, but no criminal charges against him will be pressed.