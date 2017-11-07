Will And Jada Help Out Tyrese

“Fast & Furious” star Tyrese Gibson has been open about money issues and a nasty custody battle with his ex over his daughter, mostly through an Instagram beef with the Rock…and it looks like some famous friends might be coming forward to help.
When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real….. And I’m saying again if you guys are out there in the Atlanta area please vote for @keishabottoms someone my daughter looks up to a LOT!!!! #ShaylaRocks
He recently posted a tearful video about how none of his rich friends have offered to help, but now Will and Jada Smith have pitched in $5 million. His ex- accused him of assault which led to an investigated by the Department of Child & Family Services, but no criminal charges against him will be pressed.