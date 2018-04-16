Will Ferrall Hospitalized After Rollover Crash

Will Ferrell was hospitalized with minor injuries and later released after an SUV that he was riding in flipped during a two-car collision late Thursday night.

He and three other passengers were rushed to a local hospital. Ferrell was being driven back from a Funny Or Die comedy event in San Diego when his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator was reportedly rear-ended by a Toyota Highlander. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a roll in the accident.

Will’s rep tells TMZ he’s been released from the hospital and is doing well. He did not suffer any significant injury.

