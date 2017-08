The solar eclipse on Monday is generating some crazy theories– including one involving Big Foot.

A data visualizer created a map called the “Sunsquatch” which shows all Sasquatch sightings that fall in the eclipse’s path.

Then there’s the famous Lizard Man who first appeared in the 1970’s when a giant human-looking reptile tried to attack a stranded motorist somewhere in South Carolina.

Legend has it the Lizard Man reappears during the solar eclipse.