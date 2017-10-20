Why You’ll Never See Ashton and Mila’s Kids on Social Media

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may be in the spotlight due to their acting careers. But as parents, they’re about as private as you and me.
While you’re scrolling through your facebook feed, perhaps you’ll happen across a few photos of a friend’s toddler going poopie on the potty for the first time. Or, maybe there will be a video of your sister’s kid taking it’s first steps. A little further down and maybe there will be a photo of so and so’s first day of school. All of these are things you will never see from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. I really like what Ashton had to say about it in an interview with Ariana Huffington…
“We don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that. I actually don’t think they should have images of them as children that somebody could potentially blackmail them with.”