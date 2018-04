“Dancing With the Stars” is going with an all-athlete season but one guy you won’t see is former Browns quarterback and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.

Producers think he’s too controversial with his history of rehab and domestic violence allegations from an ex. One going for redemption is ice skater Tonya Harding and recent Olympian Adam Rippon.

GMA is rolling out full cast tomorrow morning…the season kicks off on the 30th.