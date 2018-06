There’s been a lot of talk about who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig’s last appearance in the 25th movie.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan thinks it should be Tom Hardy. He says, “You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it — that’s what makes Bond.”

Brosnan also said, “Daniel Craig has been an incredible Bond. He’s very physical, he looks lethal. You genuinely believe this is someone who could kill a man.”

