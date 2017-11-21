Whitney Houston’s Voice Coach Grades Christina Aguilera’s Tribute

Following Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston at the AMA’s Sunday, were a lot of mixed reviews.

Whitney Houston’s voice coach, Gary Catona chimed in. He told The Blast:

He gives Aguilera an “A” for effort, but there were a handful of issues, like pitch, with her tribute performance.

Catona, who is credited with helping Houston get her voice back in shape for her comeback album, “I Look To You,” says he “would have advised her to sing the song in her own way and not try to copy Whitney as much as she did.” Catona says a simpler, more personal approach would have been successful, because “Whitney is the gold standard vocally and artistically, so in my opinion, Christina fell below that.”

The coach added, “On top of that, Christina had some pitch issues, phrasing difficulties, and she over-used Whitney’s trademark ‘melisma’ singing (moving between notes on certain syllables or vowels).”

As for who could’ve pulled it off, Catona thinks Adele would’ve nailed it. In the end though, Catona says it’s “a fool’s errand” for any singer to try to compete with Whitney’s version of the song, however he thinks Whitney would have appreciated Aguilera’s effort.