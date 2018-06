A flying wiener hit Kathy McVay!

She was seated behind home plate at a Phillies home game on Monday when the team’s mascot, The Phillie Phanatic, started shooting hot dogs into the stands using his hot dog launcher.

One of them happened to hit Kathy right between the eyes! She went to the hospital to get checked out. The good news is, Kathy will be OK, isn’t planning on suing, and realizes this is pretty funny.