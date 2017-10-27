When Laughing Turns To Pooping By Garfield | Oct 27, 2017 @ 3:05 PM It was just a normal day. You know – just playing with the slime and laughing hysterically about it. Then, the unthinkable happens. Related Content Shawn Mendes To Perform at The Return of MTV Unplu... Jennifer Lawrence, Reece Witherspoon Shared Degrad... The Walking Dead Producers Reveal Old Man Rick Twi... Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are Judges 2 and 3 fo... Shocking News Revealed in Gaga’s Netflix Dra... Georgia Will Rename City ‘Amazon’ to S...