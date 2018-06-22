The latest challenge trending on Twitter will make you the greatest magician there ever was!

These pup owners are doing a ‘magic trick’ on their dogs by holding a blanket in front of a doorway and then running away once they drop it; and the reactions are AMAZING.

Check out these #WhatTheFluffChallenge ‘s that are trending now:

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge is basically people pranking their dogs with this 'magic trick' and it's absolutely amazing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qQxHf3pVol — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) June 20, 2018

Grab your blankets and grab your pups! Post your #WhatTheFluffChallenge