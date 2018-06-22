#WhatTheFluffChallenge
By Kelly K
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 7:50 AM

The latest challenge trending on Twitter will make you the greatest magician there ever was!

These pup owners are doing a ‘magic trick’ on their dogs by holding a blanket in front of a doorway and then running away once they drop it; and the reactions are AMAZING.

Check out these #WhatTheFluffChallenge ‘s that are trending now:

Grab your blankets and grab your pups! Post your #WhatTheFluffChallenge

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Koko: The Gorilla Who Knew Sign Language Dies Someone Edited Dancing Scenes From 300 Movies…And It’s AWESOME Man Asks Girlfriend to Text Him World Cup Updates… She Delivered When Wieners Attack The Reasons We Are Paying Attention To Soccer Right Now Telemundo Announcers Are The Best
Comments