What You Didn’t Know About Whitney Houston….

A new documentary about Whitney Houston has hit the theaters on July 6th. This film gives us a look into her life and music career. With exclusive performances, recordings, and interviews with the people that knew her the best, this film is a MUST see.

According to the documentary, here are some of the facts we didn’t know about the iconic Whitney Houston:

Houston was allegedly abused by her cousin, Dee Dee Warwick

One of Houston’s employees confirmed in an interview that Whitney was always on her case about her leaving her daughter behind while she traveled with Houston. She said Houston told her that she was molested as a young child, but not by a man; by a woman. Whitney was confused as to what she did as a child to make Warwick want her. Her employee said “Stop it! Stop it! A predator is a predator“.

Whitney Houston’s performance of the National Anthem at the 1991 Superbowl was inspired by Marvin Gaye

After hearing Marvin Gaye perform the Star Spangled Banner at the NBA All-Star Game, she wanted to use his tactics with her own twist to make the perfect performance. She said that Gaye had a drum machine and would just float in and out of notes, he was just signing how he felt at that moment. “He was just free“. She put a gospel and jazz feel on the song.

“I Will Always Love You” was actually a lot bigger than you thought….

Everyone knows this iconic song, but it was actually a lot bigger hit than what you think. Saddam Hussein used an Arabic version of it as the theme song for his reelection campaign. The documentary also shows footage from England, where one lady had played the song so frequently that her neighbor took her to court and she went to prison for 7 days.

Bobby Brown, her ex-husband, doesn’t think drugs are what killed her

Brown confirmed in the documentary that he does not believe it was the drugs that caused her downfall and eventual death. Houston’s brothers were the ones who introduced her to drugs. “Bobby was a lightweight when it came to motherf***ing drugs” said Michael Huston bragging about his personal tolerance. Brown refuses to comment on his and Houston’s drug use.

Whitney found comfort in hanging out with Michael Jackson because they shared a special kind of fame that only they understood.

