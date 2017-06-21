What Would YOU Camp Out For??
By Kelly K
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 8:38 AM
Photo: Cohron Photography

A new Chick Fil A is opening on Bardstown Rd…and you know how they do.  The first 100 camped out in line when they open get free food for a year!  They are also collecting donated books for the Lighthouse Community Center.

So what free food would YOU camp out for??

  • Ben: Five Guys
  • Kelly: Jeff Ruby’s
  • Chelsea: Cheddar’s
  • Intern Peppa Pig: Olive Garden

 

