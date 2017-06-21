What Would YOU Camp Out For??

A new Chick Fil A is opening on Bardstown Rd…and you know how they do. The first 100 camped out in line when they open get free food for a year! They are also collecting donated books for the Lighthouse Community Center.

So what free food would YOU camp out for??

Ben: Five Guys

Kelly: Jeff Ruby’s

Chelsea: Cheddar’s

Intern Peppa Pig: Olive Garden