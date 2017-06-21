What Would YOU Camp Out For??

A new Chick Fil A is opening on Bardstown Rd…and you know how they do. The first 100 camped out in line when they open get free food for a year! They are also collecting donated books for the Lighthouse Community Center.
Opens Today! 3420 Bardstown Rd. First 100 at the new Chick-fil-A get free chicken for a year. People camped out the parking lot overnight. Photo By @droneup502
So what free food would YOU camp out for??
- Ben: Five Guys
- Kelly: Jeff Ruby’s
- Chelsea: Cheddar’s
- Intern Peppa Pig: Olive Garden
@benandkellyshow even Oliver Garden is like, "we're good but we are not the best Itallian food ever" #getoutmore
— Rebecca J.A. Holder (@TheRebeccaH) June 21, 2017