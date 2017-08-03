What Is It? A Dog or a Purse??

Is it a cute little puppers or a handbag?

Hannah’s mom saw this at a restaurant and snapped a pic. So which is it? A dog or a purse?

my mother was giggling at this and told me to "take a look at that adorable dachshund, he's sleeping", she was looking at a purse: pic.twitter.com/ZyNKaLMxKI — Hannah Murphy (@dumb_hannah) July 30, 2017

What’s funny is this isn’t the first time a purse has been mistaken for a dog!