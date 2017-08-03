What Is It? A Dog or a Purse??
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 9:15 AM
Source: @dumb_hannah on Twitter

Is it a cute little puppers or a handbag?

Hannah’s mom saw this at a restaurant and snapped a pic.  So which is it?  A dog or a purse?

What’s funny is this isn’t the first time a purse has been mistaken for a dog!

Comments