Wet Nose Wednesday! Meet Sprite

Meet our adoptable new furfriend of the week Sprite!!

Sprite is a two year-old domestic short-haired beauty! She’s super playful and loves other pets and is ready to be the next member of your family. She has FIV, but in most cases cats with FIV live perfectly normal lives and it barely affects them at all. For Sprite, you can’t even tell!

She is free for adoption through the end of June!

For more info call the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus at : (502) 272-1070 or search her HERE!

Look at that face!