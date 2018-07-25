Wet Nose Wednesday Starring: Lucky The Beagle

This week we’re introduced to Lucky the beagle but before that, we get some really good news about last week’s pet, Bandit!

Kelly hung out at the Kentucky Humane Society today and was greeted with some GREAT news! Last week’s pet named Bandit is getting adopted! YAY! Remember, with the adoption of ANY Wet Nose Wednesday pet, adoption is only $9.97 and comes with a free family photo from Studio 351.

So without further ado, let’s meet Luck!

