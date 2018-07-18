Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lilly

Our Wet Nose Wednesday furbaby of the week is Lilly!

Lilly is only $9.97 to adopt from the Kentucky Humane Society! She is such a sweet and loving doggie that needs a fur-ever home!

Read Lilly’s bio below:

“Hi! I’m Lilly! I am a wiggly, fun-loving and playful pup looking for my forever home. After I was transferred from another shelter to the Kentucky Humane Society, I spent some time with the awesome KHS staff learning my manners and working on my interactions with other dogs. I have learned that if I sit, good things happen! I sit before walks, pets, treats and everything in between. I’m still working on meeting other dogs… I get pretty unsure and grumpy when meeting them on my leash during my walks.The KHS staff thinks that I would like playing with other dogs in the future, but I’m still too uncomfortable with them at the moment. I think I would have a blast in a home where I could be spoiled as the only dog. I have SO much love, energy and happiness to give… All you need is me! I am spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.”

If Lilly is what you need to complete your family go see her today at the Kentucky Humane Society!