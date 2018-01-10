Wet Nose Wednesday!! Meet Karen
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 1:18 PM

Meet Karen:

She is the sweetest most loving fluff I have ever met! And she really wants a home. You can adopt her from the KY Humane Society East Campus location today for ONLY $9.97 when you mention DJX!! (More info on Karen HERE!)

When you adopt her, you also snag a free mini photoshoot with you and her from our friends at Studio 351!!

She has so much love to give! Please consider adoption today!!

