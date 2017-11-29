Wet Nose Wednesday! Meet Cash!

“Hi guys! I’m Cash, and I’m a Irma Refugee! I’m a 12 year-old Shepard mix and I’ve been in the shelter for a LONG time. I’m ready to find my furever family for the holiday season! Some people call me Cash Money.”
Cash is the sweetest boy ever and deserves a great home! Since he is the Wet Nose Wednesday featured doggie, he is only $9.97 at the North Dixie Feeder’s Supply location!!! Find our more info about cash from the Kentucky Humane Society HERE!
HUGE thank you to our awesome friends at Studio 351 in New Albany for helping us! When you adopt a Wet Nose Wednesday dog, they will take professional photos of you and your new pet to keep forever! How awesome it that??!!