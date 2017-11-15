Every week we go to the Kentucky Humane Society and feature an animal that is having a hard time getting adopted! Meet Achilles!
It's Wet Nose Wednesday! Meet Achilles 💕🐾 Studio 351
Posted by 99/7 DJX on Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Achilles said, “I’m Achilles, a one-year-old Plott Hound mix, and I’m a true hero. Much like my namesake, I’m a strong guy who is courageous and loyal but instead my only weakness is head scratches and hot dogs. I came to The Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter to find my perfect home here in Louisville. I have this thing they call heartworms, though, which means that I’ll need lots of bed rest for a few months until I’m cured of them. An adoptions counselor can go into details about what being heartworm positive entails, but in the meantime I’d love to meet you! I’m a smart boy who would benefit from a basic manners class to strengthen our bond and learn how to “heal.” I’d love to meet any potential dog friends to ensure a friendship has the potential to bloom. I’m neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and microchipped.I came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter. The staff are still learning all about me. I miss being in a home and have a lot of love to give.”
While he is heartworm positive, the KHS will pay for all heartworm treatments until he is negative!
Achilles is also just $9.97 if you mention DJX!! More info on this sweet boy HERE!
Also HUGE thank you to our friends at Studio 351 in New Albany for helping us find furever homes for these babies!