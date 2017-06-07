Wet Nose Wednesday- “Bonnie and Clyde”

Meet Bonnie and Clyde, our Wet Nose Wednesday pups of the week:

Seriously two of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet. They’re just looking for that one perfect family that can give them their furever homes!

Clyde does have some vision and hearing impairments. Which just means he relies on Bonnie and would be best if they stayed together. Two pups are always better than one anyways, so it’s a win win!

You can get them each right now for $9.97 if you mention DJX!

For more info reach the Kentucky Humane Society HERE!

You can also call the East Campus location about these two at : (502) 272-1070 !!

Let’s help these sweet babies find a home!!