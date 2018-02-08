Wet Nose Wednesday!!

Meet Susie!!

She’s a super sweet 2 year-old mix who would LOVE a home that would give her lots of love and fill her belly with amazing food. Because she is a little underweight :/

Her bio at kyhumane.org says:

Meet Susie, an extremely affectionate two-year-old mystery. We say she is a mystery because quite honestly we don’t know too much about her, including what breed she might be. She transferred to the Kentucky Humane Society from a shelter in Hazard, Kentucky, but we have no idea how she ended up there or why. One thing is for sure though: Susie is extremely underweight and is ready to find herself a new home. She needs someone that has plenty of time to spoil her with kisses and treats and enough energy to play throughout the day with her. Squeaker toys are her absolute favorite, and watch out for her trying to give you a smooch on the lips! If you think you could provide Susie with the loving home she deserves, please come visit her today. She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Shelter Transfer:

I came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter. The staff are still learning all about me. I miss being in a home and have a lot of love to give.

She’s so friendly! And only $9.97 when you adopt her at their East Campus location at 1000 Lyndon Lane!!

You’ll also get a free photo shoot from our friends at Studio 351 when you adopt miss Susie!

Just like this!!:

How amazing?!?!?!!?!! Help us find Susie her furver home!!