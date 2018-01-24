Wet Nose Wednesday!!

Meet Sissy! She’s a sweet senior girl who would love a furever home!!

Meet Sissy, a laid-back ten-year-old Lhasa Apso mix who found herself at the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. Unfortunately for Sissy, this is not her first time being here. This poor old girl has separation anxiety and while she is taking medication to ease her anxiety, she still hasn’t found the right family to help her through it. When people are home, Sissy enjoys laying in laps and just hanging around. Sissy can get stressed out by a lot of commotion though, so she would prefer a quiet home without small children running around. She is still hoping the home for her is out there and hasn’t given up hope quite yet. Since she is long past the puppy stage, she doesn’t want long walks or play times. She much prefers to cuddle and take naps! If you have room in your heart for this sensitive senior, please come see her and fall in love! She is already spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adopt Sissy today!

Owner Surrender:

I came to the Kentucky Humane Society because my owner could no longer care for me. I miss being in a home and have a lot of love to give.