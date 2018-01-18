Wet Nose Wednesday!

Meet Trina!!! A senior kitty who is anxiously awaiting her furever home at the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus location. She is the most beautiful kitty you ever did see! She’s also an Irma Refugee:

Her story on the website says:

“Reeow!” I’m a sweet, nine-year-old lady named Trina. If you’ve got some time, I have an incredible story to tell you about my life over the last few weeks! I’m originally a Florida gal but I found myself in Kentucky when Hurricane Irma hit my city. You see, staff from the Kentucky Humane Society drove to Florida just days before the storm hit and pulled me from an overcrowded shelter where I had been waiting for a home. The kind people at KHS did this in order to make sure the Florida shelter would have room for all the animals who would inevitably be displaced by the storm. Now that I’m in Kentucky, I can’t wait to find a great home and family! Do you have enough love in your heart and home for a sweet lady like me? If so, please come meet me! I’m spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Now all I need is you! Come meet me today and see if I can be your next family member!

Click HERE for more info on Trina!

Also when you adopt Trina you also get a free mini photo shoot with our friends from Studio 351!!

How amazing is that?!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFq7P_AoRZ/?hl=en&taken-by=997djx