Meet Red! Our adoptable Wet Nose Wednesday furbaby this week:

ISN’T HE THE CUTEST?!!? He is looking for a home for the holidays! He’s a 2 year-old terrier/pit bull mix who loves to be loved.

He is only $9.97 at the Humane Society if you mention DJX. Also HUGE hanks to our friends at Studio 351, because when you adopt him, you can head over to their studio and have a fun photo shoot with Red FOR FREE to say thanks for adopting him. How amazing is that!

Find our more about Red HERE!