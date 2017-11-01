Wendy Williams Fainted Live On-Air

Wendy Williams fainted during the live Halloween broadcast of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, yesterday. Wendy (who’s only 53) was dressed up in costume as Lady Liberty for Halloween when she suddenly stumbled backward and passed out during her one-hour show; the broadcast then went black and cut immediately to a commercial break.

She then returned to the stage and explained to the audience: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

Later on, when closing out the episode, Williams jokingly asked the audience, “Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out that long?!”

Wendy Williams says she fainted on live TV from overheating